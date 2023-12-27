St. Louis man charged in 2018 killing of Dollar General employee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - More than five years after a Dollar General Store employee was killed during an armed robbery in the Fairground Park neighborhood, a St. Louis man was charged on Wednesday in his death.

St. Louis circuit attorneys have charged 29-year-old Derrick T. Adams with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Robert Woods, 42, also of St. Louis.

Adams is currently held in the St. Louis City Justice without the possibility of bond.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, on Nov. 1, 2018, Adams entered a Dollar General Store in the 4000 block of North Grand Boulevard brandishing a firearm and announcing a robbery.

As Woods emerged from one of the aisles, Adams shot him in the head killing him, police said. The incident was captured on surveillance video and after shooting Woods, Adams was seen by detectives fleeing the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to locate an acquaintance of Adams who identified him as the person on the store video, according to the statement.

