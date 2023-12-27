Transportation officials prepare for snow chances Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Transportation officials in Missouri and Illinois describe the potential for winter weather on Wednesday as sporadic.

Joseph Monroe, an engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation, said conditions could vary from location to location, due to thin bands of snow scattered throughout the area. While some parts of the region could see rain or a wintry mix, he said other areas may see accumulation on stretches of highway like roads and bridges.

“People could look out and say, ‘It’s not doing anything,’ but if they’re driving 20 minutes it could change drastically,” Monroe said.

Monroe also said that IDOT and other highway crews would likely not pretreat roads early in the day due to the likelihood of rain prior to snowfall. He said that plows would be ready to work later in the day to take care of any accumulation and cautioned that drivers should give operators extra space to plow operators on the highway.

A MODOT spokesperson told FirstAlert4 snow plow operators would be ready to go Wednesday, if needed. The spokesperson wrote:

“With every storm, we have every available snowplow operator working 12-hour shifts until the major roads are mostly clear after the storm ends. Many new employees will be in training for the first part of winter, which will result in an increased amount of time to accomplish the mostly clear condition after the storm ends.”

Many in St. Louis had heard of chances for snow, and ventured out Tuesday with family to take advantage of the warm weather before the storm.

At the Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park, Elizabeth Consoer and her visiting relatives laced up their skates Tuesday afternoon.

“We heard there would be nasty weather tomorrow so today was the day to do it,” she said.

