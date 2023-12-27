Troy, Illinois man accused of attempted first-degree murder

TROY, Ill (First Alert 4) - A man from Troy, Illinois is accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Gabriel H. Kammerer is charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery in relation to the Dec. 23 incident. He is being held on a no-bond warrant at the Madison County Jail.

According to Troy police, 911 received a call from a woman screaming for help in the 500 block of Lanahan Drive. When officers arrived, they home’s doors were locked, however the woman could still be heard screaming for help. Officers forced their way inside and found Kammerer and a woman fighting.

Kammerer, who was reportedly armed with a knife, was tased and taken into police custody, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple cuts and stab wounds.

