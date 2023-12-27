Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Troy, Illinois man accused of attempted first-degree murder

Gabriel Kammerer is accused of attempted first-degree murder in Troy, Illinois.
Gabriel Kammerer is accused of attempted first-degree murder in Troy, Illinois.(Troy Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ill (First Alert 4) - A man from Troy, Illinois is accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Gabriel H. Kammerer is charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery in relation to the Dec. 23 incident. He is being held on a no-bond warrant at the Madison County Jail.

According to Troy police, 911 received a call from a woman screaming for help in the 500 block of Lanahan Drive. When officers arrived, they home’s doors were locked, however the woman could still be heard screaming for help. Officers forced their way inside and found Kammerer and a woman fighting.

Kammerer, who was reportedly armed with a knife, was tased and taken into police custody, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple cuts and stab wounds.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
Dec 27 morning weather
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Some Wet Snow
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of...
Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times

Latest News

A man was shot in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive just before 6 a.m.
Police investigating homicide in Riverview
The city says it’s monitoring the potential for winter weather from this evening through...
City of St. Peters warning residents of slick road conditions this week
Graphic
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Bismarck, Mo.
Graphic
Man killed in St. Louis crash Tuesday identified