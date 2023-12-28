2 men charged for beating CJC corrections officer in October

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they beat a City Justice Center corrections officer in October.

According to a probable cause statement, Darryl Lamont Williams and Keyshaun Davis attacked the corrections officer on October 8. The deputy commission of corrections told responding officers a jailer opened the door of the jail cell with both defendants inside to give them a trash can. As the victim opened the door, both men rushed out and began to punch the jailer in the head. The jailer was knocked to the ground, and the two men continued to ‘kick and punch him all over his body.’

When the jailer tried to call for help, one of the attackers took his radio and threw it to the side, out of his reach. The two kept attacking him until more guards arrived on scene.

According to the CJC, the victim suffered a broken nose, a concussion, and injuries to both his legs. He had to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Keyshaun Davis is in custody for a different assault charge, premised on attacking a juvenile detention employee when he was housed there. Darryl Lamont Williams is in custody for a 1st Degree Murder charge.

