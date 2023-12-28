Surprise Squad
Appellate court confirms McCloskey not entitled to have guns retuned

By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, has ruled a St. Louis attorney who brandished firearms at protesters in 2020 is not entitled to have the weapons returned despite a gubernatorial pardon.

In an opinion issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel wrote Mark McCloskey may have had his conviction pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, but he still pleaded guilty to the crime of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

“Therefore, since McCloskey’s guilt remains, it follows that he is not entitled to the return of the weapons,” the opinion reads.

As many took to the streets during the summer of 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, McCloskey and his wife brandished firearms at a group walking in front of their home in the Central West End.

They were later charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, which was reduced through a plea agreement to the misdemeanor assault charge. Following the conviction, Parson, a republican, and proponent of Second Amendment rights, issued a pardon.

McCloskey sought to get the guns back. A trial court in St. Louis ruled his guilty plea disqualified him, which the appellate opinion confirmed Tuesday.

