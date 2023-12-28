Blippi, Meekah visit Saint Louis Science Center

Surprise Squad
Blippi & Meekah visited the Saint Louis Science Center
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Saint Louis Science Center is featured in a newly-released Blippi & Meekah Educational Video for Kids.

During the video, Blippi and Meekah check out the vehicles at the Science Center. The duo checks out the tractor and combine in the GROW gallery, the rocket in the Discovery Room, the Rigamajig creation station in Makerspa-ce, the Perseverance rover in the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, the flight simulators and the popular ball machine in the lobby.

The Science Center that additional segments were shot while Blippi and Meekah were there. Those segments are scheduled to be shared in the coming weeks.

