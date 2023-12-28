Citing budget cuts, Page halts much of St. Louis County ARPA spending; councilmember calls move ‘Pure politics’

CLAYTON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A letter sent by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page last week indicated the county is halting over $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money due to budget cuts passed by the council.

It surprised nonprofits and organizations counting on the way money.

“I just did not see that coming,” said Cynthia Bennett, Executive Director of JADASA.

Bennett leads JADASA, which specializes in helping women and children out of abusive environments in North County. The aim is to stop violence before it gets worse.

They were thrilled when they were awarded $25,000 in ARPA money by St. Louis County this fall.

“Though it’s not a lot of money. It helps. It makes a difference in somebody’s life,” said Bennett.

They still haven’t gotten the money and after a letter from County Executive Dr. Sam Page, they may have to wait a while.

Page said because of the budget passed by the council, which included some cuts and no property tax increase, they currently do not have appropriate staffing to administer the money.

“We cannot afford to use the limited resources which remain in County government to launch new programming at the expense of the commitments the County already has to its residents,” said Page in the letter.

This comes as the county is working through a budget deficit of over $40 million.

“Him doing nothing but playing pure politics with this,” said Councilman Dennis Hancock

Hancock voted for the budget and said there is plenty of room in the budget for the county to implement this federal money.

“The county executive has had some of these contracts on his desk for two months and he hasn’t signed them. That had nothing to do with the budget,” said Hancock.

One of Hancock’s Republican colleagues on the council, Mark Harder, said the county is already paying a company, Deloitte, to help the county work through federal guidelines and spend this money.

He called the move “ridiculous.”

“We didn’t give him everything he wants. I didn’t give him everything I want for Christmas either,” said Harder.

According to county documents, in total, there are five nonprofits currently waiting for money, totaling $1.15 million.

Harder said some of those nonprofits have already spent the money and are waiting for reimbursement.

“Those that are waiting for reimbursement. It could end those nonprofits,” said Harder.

Page in his letter said Deloitte cannot do it all.

“While Deloitte is a wonderful partner, these programs all still require a substantial lift from County employees and resources,” said Page.

And Bennett said this could result in less opportunities for abused women to find places to stay but they’ll continue the work.

“Really calls us to find other creative ways to do what we need to do,” said Bennett.

