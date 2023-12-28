City of Hillsboro under boil advisory

HILLSBORO, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The City of Hillsboro is under a boil advisory.

The boil advisory was issued Thursday afternoon. According to the City, a fire hydrant hit weeks ago broke on Thursday causing a large water break.

The boil advisory has been issued until further notice. Crews are working to isolate and repair the hydrant.

The water is safe for bathing and hand washing but the City recommends boiling it if it will be used for drinking or cooking.

