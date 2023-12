ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – A Dunkin’ could be coming to the City of St. Louis.

During a Conditional Use Hearing on Jan. 4, the St. Louis Board of Adjustment will consider plans for a Dunkin’ at 4400 S. Kingshighway. According to the agenda, the Dunkin’ will have a drive-thru.

There are currently no Dunkin’ locations in St. Louis City.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.