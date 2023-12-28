Surprise Squad
Mother says she hasn’t heard from missing St. Louis woman since mid-November

Brittany Webb, 32, was last heard from on Nov. 15, according to her mother.
Brittany Webb, 32, was last heard from on Nov. 15, according to her mother.(St. Louis Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police in St. Louis are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Brittany Webb was reported missing out of St. Louis City on Dec. 20. The 32-year-old’s mother said she last heard from her on Nov. 15 and became concerned when she didn’t show up for the Christmas holiday.

Webb’s mother told police she tried calling her around Thanksgiving but a man answered claiming to know her daughter but wouldn’t say anything further. Police said an attempted ping of Webb’s phone shows it has been turned off.

Anyone with information regarding Webb’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Missing Persons Unit at 311-444-5738

