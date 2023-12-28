Ferguson police urge residents to ring in 2024 without celebratory gunfire

FERGUSON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle is urging residents not to fire guns in the air to ring in 2024.

In a letter to the Ferguson community posted on the police department’s Facebook page, Chief Doyle wrote in part, “Every bullet discharged into the sky in celebration carries with an unseen, potential consequence. It could irreversibly change a life - a neighbor, a friend, a family member. This isn’t just a possibility; it’s a harsh reality that we, as a community, can prevent.”

Doyle went on to urge residents to “greet 2024 not with gunfire, but with a celebration that reflects our commitment to each other’s well-being and our collective desire for a peaceful, prosperous community.”

In a statement to First Alert 4, Doyle wrote:

“As New Year’s Eve approaches, a significant public safety concern looms over not just Ferguson, but our wider region: the hazardous tradition of celebratory gunfire. What is often seen as a festive act carries with it a hidden, yet significant danger to our communities.

The practice of firing bullets into the air as celebration remains a pressing issue, despite consistent advisories against it from law enforcement. The danger this poses is real – bullets shot skyward will return, potentially causing harm or even fatalities in our neighborhoods.

This year, we urge residents throughout the region to forgo celebratory gunfire. We advocate for safer, more thoughtful ways to ring in the New Year, ways that ensure the safety of all our community members. Our celebrations should reflect our collective commitment to each other’s well-being.

The Ferguson Police Department is firmly committed to ensuring a safe holiday season.”

Ferguson isn’t the only community reaching out to residents regarding celebratory gunfire. Volunteers in the Tower Grove East neighborhood have gone door-to-door to talk with neighbors about gun safety over the New Years Eve holiday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.