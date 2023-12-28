Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Ferguson police urge residents to ring in 2024 without celebratory gunfire

(WOIO)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle is urging residents not to fire guns in the air to ring in 2024.

In a letter to the Ferguson community posted on the police department’s Facebook page, Chief Doyle wrote in part, “Every bullet discharged into the sky in celebration carries with an unseen, potential consequence. It could irreversibly change a life - a neighbor, a friend, a family member. This isn’t just a possibility; it’s a harsh reality that we, as a community, can prevent.”

Doyle went on to urge residents to “greet 2024 not with gunfire, but with a celebration that reflects our commitment to each other’s well-being and our collective desire for a peaceful, prosperous community.”

In a statement to First Alert 4, Doyle wrote:

“As New Year’s Eve approaches, a significant public safety concern looms over not just Ferguson, but our wider region: the hazardous tradition of celebratory gunfire. What is often seen as a festive act carries with it a hidden, yet significant danger to our communities.

The practice of firing bullets into the air as celebration remains a pressing issue, despite consistent advisories against it from law enforcement. The danger this poses is real – bullets shot skyward will return, potentially causing harm or even fatalities in our neighborhoods.

This year, we urge residents throughout the region to forgo celebratory gunfire. We advocate for safer, more thoughtful ways to ring in the New Year, ways that ensure the safety of all our community members. Our celebrations should reflect our collective commitment to each other’s well-being.

The Ferguson Police Department is firmly committed to ensuring a safe holiday season.”

Ferguson isn’t the only community reaching out to residents regarding celebratory gunfire. Volunteers in the Tower Grove East neighborhood have gone door-to-door to talk with neighbors about gun safety over the New Years Eve holiday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Ex-boyfriend of missing St. Louis Co. woman charged with murder
First Alert wx days
First Alert Weather Days: More Snow This Evening
Gabriel Kammerer is accused of attempted first-degree murder in Troy, Illinois.
Troy, Illinois man accused of attempted first-degree murder
Graphic
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Bismarck, Mo.
Graphic
Man killed in St. Louis crash Tuesday identified

Latest News

The Franklin County Sherriff is asking for help identifying a suspect in an ATM break-in at a...
Law enforcement looking for suspect in ATM break-in
Rubih and her baby are attached. More images and higher res are available by emailing...
Saint Louis Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years
Community members question police response, search efforts in St. Louis County mom’s...
Community members question police response, search efforts in St. Louis County mom’s disappearance
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning