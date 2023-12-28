Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Day: More Snow Arrives This Evening

First Alert wx days
First Alert wx days(First Alert 4)
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Light snow arrives from the North this evening
  • Periods of snow overnight with some light accumulations on grass and elevated surfaces
  • There may be some slick spots for the Friday morning commute, keep an eye on those bridges and overpasses!

What’s Next: Periods of light snow beginning this evening and continuing overnight into early Friday afternoon when it winds down. Little if any impact to this evening’s commute. Minor accumulations by Friday morning mainly on grassy areas & other elevated surfaces. Air temperatures Friday morning will be near or just above freezing in most spots so there is a chance of slick spots on some untreated bridges, overpasses and other raised surfaces. Any accumulation should melt during the day as temperatures climb to near 40 degrees.

New Year Conditions: From Friday night through New Years we should stay cold and dry. Temperatures on New Years Eve will drop to near freezing by midnight but it will be dry. New Years day will be partly cloudy, cold and dry. Travel weather into and out of St. Louis looks dry through midweek.

