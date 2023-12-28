First Alert Weather Days: More Snow This Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Snow Clears Early Thursday Morning

A 2nd Round of Light Snow Thursday Late Afternoon-Friday Morning, Largely Melting On Pavement

Colder Temps for the Start of the New Year

Thursday Morning brings wet roads but the snow is clearing. Watch for lingering slick spots on bridges and overpasses. In general, I expect a clear morning commute.

Thursday-Friday: While much of the day looks dry, cold and breezy Thursday, another wave of rain to snow looks to move in the late afternoon or evening. The snow looks to be in the St. Louis area closer to 6 pm. Thankfully, temperatures will stay above freezing so we are again looking at a situation with wet roads, with accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. This second round brings minimal accumulations from a trace to upwards of an inch. A first Alert Weather Day has been issued for this light snow, especially since the Friday morning commute will have light snow, reduced visibility, and wet roads. This will be a lower-end impact due to the warm ground temperatures.

