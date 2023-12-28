Francis Howell District re-instates Black History courses days after school board voted to remove them

O’FALLON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A week after the school board voted to end Black History courses, the Francis Howell School District has decided to reinstate them.

On Dec. 21, the school board voted 5-2 to eliminate Elective classes on Black History and Black Literature, about 100 students were enrolled in the classes for the upcoming semester. The move came amid a shift to the right on the board in recent years. Parents were outside the meeting, protesting the move.

Thursday, the district announced the courses will be offered in the 2024-2025 school year, with students being allowed to sign up when enrollment opens in January.

