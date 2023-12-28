Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Francis Howell District re-instates Black History courses days after school board voted to remove them

Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A week after the school board voted to end Black History courses, the Francis Howell School District has decided to reinstate them.

On Dec. 21, the school board voted 5-2 to eliminate Elective classes on Black History and Black Literature, about 100 students were enrolled in the classes for the upcoming semester. The move came amid a shift to the right on the board in recent years. Parents were outside the meeting, protesting the move.

Thursday, the district announced the courses will be offered in the 2024-2025 school year, with students being allowed to sign up when enrollment opens in January.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert wx days
First Alert Weather Day: More Snow Arrives This Evening
According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Gabriel Kammerer is accused of attempted first-degree murder in Troy, Illinois.
Troy, Illinois man accused of attempted first-degree murder
Graphic
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Bismarck, Mo.
Graphic
Man killed in St. Louis crash Tuesday identified

Latest News

Today, Shannon Jr. traveled to Lawrence, where he presented himself to authorities.
Illinois basketball player suspended after turning himself in for rape charge
This image was captured by Abbie Lankitus in Dr. Cheryl Rosenfeld's lab as researchers...
MU researchers make strides in understanding fetal brain development
City of Hillsboro under boil advisory
The Franklin County Sherriff is asking for help identifying a suspect in an ATM break-in at a...
Law enforcement looking for suspect in ATM break-in