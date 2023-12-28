Illinois basketball player suspended after turning himself in for rape charge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - University of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. has been suspended from all team activities following a rape charge that was filed against him on Wednesday, the school confirms.

According to a release, the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest, and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has suspended Shannon Jr. from all team activities, effective immediately. The charges stem from an incident in September while Shannon Jr. was visiting Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the football game between Kansas and Illinois. Authorities say he was not in Lawrence on official university business, nor was he a member of the university’s travel party.

Today, Shannon Jr. traveled to Lawrence, where he presented himself to authorities. He posted bail and is returning to Champaign.

“The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

DIA and Urbana campus officials have been aware of a Lawrence police investigation into Shannon Jr. since late September but, until Wednesday, had yet to receive information that required immediate action.

Shannon’s arrest triggers the DIA student-athlete misconduct policy. Under that policy, Shannon Jr. has been immediately suspended from all team activities.

The school says any change to Shannon’s status will be communicated in a timely manner.

