Law enforcement looking for suspect in ATM break-in

The Franklin County Sherriff is asking for help identifying a suspect in an ATM break-in at a...
The Franklin County Sherriff is asking for help identifying a suspect in an ATM break-in at a bank in Gray Summit, Mo. Wednesday, December 27, 2023.(Franklin County Sherriff)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAY SUMMIT, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An ATM in Gray Summit, Mo., was broken into early Wednesday.

Franklin County Communications was notified about an ATM sounding at Bank of Washington in Gray Summit early Wednesday. A deputy responded just before 5 a.m. and noticed that an ATM had been broken from the concrete securing it and was in the bank’s parking lot.

Local law enforcement is asking for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 636-583-2560

