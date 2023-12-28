Law enforcement looking for suspect in ATM break-in

GRAY SUMMIT, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An ATM in Gray Summit, Mo., was broken into early Wednesday.

Franklin County Communications was notified about an ATM sounding at Bank of Washington in Gray Summit early Wednesday. A deputy responded just before 5 a.m. and noticed that an ATM had been broken from the concrete securing it and was in the bank’s parking lot.

Local law enforcement is asking for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 636-583-2560

