Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

MetroLink authorities respond to hundreds of incidents in 2023; officials say result of proactive policing

Metro authorities have responded to more than 700 incidents on MetroLink trains through the first nine of months of 2023.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Metro authorities have responded to more than 700 incidents on MetroLink trains through the first nine of months of 2023.

Bi-State Development officials, the company that oversees Metro Transit, told First Alert 4 the significant increase in incidents is a result of proactive policing.

According to Metro, MetroLink Task Force personnel responded to 505 incidents in 2020, 601 in 2021, 657 in 2022 and 713 through the end of September in 2023.

Officials with Metro said improved technology over the years, such as state-of-the-art surveillance cameras, has led to better policing.

“We’re able to see a lot more things and intervene in a lot more things than we used to be able to do,” said Kevin Scott, the general manager of security at Bi-State Development. “They have taken a very proactive posture on the system...the officers themselves in addition to the security personnel.”

Scott added that improvements to MetroLink platforms will also create a safer experience for riders.

“We have the new gating system coming online for MetroLink,” he said. “The platforms, which in some of these cases, probably would have mitigated some of those incidents.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days: 2 Rounds of Snow
Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of...
Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times

Latest News

Appellate court confirms McCloskey not entitled to have guns retuned
Appellate court confirms McCloskey not entitled to have guns retuned
Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations office of the Division of Employment...
Missouri’s 2023 on track to see fewest unemployment claims in at least a decade
Sean Ramsey, 32, is accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy on Dec. 26, 2023.
Festus man accused of assaulting Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy
Derrick T. Adams
St. Louis man charged in 2018 killing of Dollar General employee