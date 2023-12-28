MetroLink authorities respond to hundreds of incidents in 2023; officials say result of proactive policing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Metro authorities have responded to more than 700 incidents on MetroLink trains through the first nine of months of 2023.

Bi-State Development officials, the company that oversees Metro Transit, told First Alert 4 the significant increase in incidents is a result of proactive policing.

According to Metro, MetroLink Task Force personnel responded to 505 incidents in 2020, 601 in 2021, 657 in 2022 and 713 through the end of September in 2023.

Officials with Metro said improved technology over the years, such as state-of-the-art surveillance cameras, has led to better policing.

“We’re able to see a lot more things and intervene in a lot more things than we used to be able to do,” said Kevin Scott, the general manager of security at Bi-State Development. “They have taken a very proactive posture on the system...the officers themselves in addition to the security personnel.”

Scott added that improvements to MetroLink platforms will also create a safer experience for riders.

“We have the new gating system coming online for MetroLink,” he said. “The platforms, which in some of these cases, probably would have mitigated some of those incidents.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.