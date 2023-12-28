Missouri drug database comes online after 10 years of work

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new measure in place that can help Missouri pharmacists track dangerous and addictive drugs across the state.

The state launched their prescription drug database earlier in December. According to the CDC, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses from July of 2022 to July 2023.

Greg Gilmore, the owner of Grand Pharmacy, said the database provides them information not only on a prescription, but if the patients filled prescriptions for other controlled substance, like OxyContin, at other pharmacies and how recently.

“If it’s a new patient coming in that we aren’t really familiar with, it might just be a flag for us to just check it out and see if this patients have gotten other medications at other pharmacies,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore said it also allows them to see if they are taking different medications, and they can inform them if they shouldn’t be mixing the drugs. He said previously, they would have to call other pharmacies around the area and state to get that information.

Chief Eddie Bogue of the Palmyra Police Department said having a database that shows who is using controlled substances can help officers if they are ever building a case against someone who might be abusing painkillers. He said previously pharmacies had tracked Sudafed purchases when dealing with a meth epidemic. He said this database can help cut down on painkiller abuse.

“People get prescriptions for these painkillers and they won’t use them but they’ll sell them to somebody that wants to purchase them or they would fake and try to get multiple prescriptions because they are addicted themselves,” Bogue said.

Bogue said using painkillers is a precursor to heroin, as it’s an opioid too. Bogue said this database can track and help get people the help they need if they are addicted to painkillers.

Gilmore said the data base only connects with pharmacies in Missouri. While Illinois has a drug data base, they’ll have to call pharmacies in Illinois to get any information.

