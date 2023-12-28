Northview Village workers still struggling after nursing home’s abrupt closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A North St. Louis City nursing home that suddenly closed its doors less than two weeks ago left many workers without a job.

Carolyn Hawthorne worked as a nurse at Northview Village for nearly 11 years.

“Starting over was something I never imagined,” Hawthorne said.

After it’s abrupt closure nearly two weeks ago, the workers are still struggling to get back on their feet.

“My passion is long term care because I like to make a difference to people,” Hawthorne said. “In long term care I’m probably one of the last faces they’re going to see before they go to heaven.”

SLATE held two emergency job fairs in the city to help. The city tells First Alert 4 that 30 of the attendees were former Northview workers.

Hawthorne said the job search hasn’t been easy.

“All of our personnel files are still at Northview Village,” Hawthorne said. “You can’t show employment history because the company no longer exists. Shot records, TB tests, CPR cards, COVID vaccination cards. All of that is in the facility and what happens to those records? Who knows.”

Hawthorne said last week workers were paid for two weeks of work but they’re still owed another week, on top of the promised holiday pay and other benefits.

Just before our interview with Hawthorne, she said the union told her the owners of Northview are trying to delay final payment until January 12.

“Most of the staff members pay their bills on payday and then whatever is left they try to manage that until the next pay period but this time it was no management,” Hawthorne said. “It was no managing money or funds because just like right now, where is the peoples money.”

Not only did Hawthorne work there, but her son-in-law did too.

“The employees at Northview spent more time with the residents of Northview than they actually did with their own family,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne’s aunt also lived at Northview Village and was one of the more than 170 residents sent to 14 other facilities throughout the area.

“It’s kind of sad for my aunt because she’s used to looking at me every day,” Hawthorne said. “Sometimes 16 hours out of the 24 hour period she sees me. Now with me searching for a job, trying to prepare resumes, it’s a void for her.”

Hawthorne said the Northview workers and residents were like a family.

“A lot of those residents at Northview Village, we were their family,” Hawthorne said. “We are their family.”

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services said one person is still listed as “missing.”

“Every time I drive I’m looking out my mirrors trying to see do I see anybody I know from Northview,” Hawthorne said.

DHSS tells First Alert 4 the investigation into Northview is still active and they are in close contact with the operators about the other facilities they run in the Metro area.

We asked DHSS what the future is for Northview and we were told the facility will be closed for the foreseeable future because it does not have a license to operate or a provider agreement with Medicare and Medicaid.

