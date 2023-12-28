St. Louis County Police investigating homicide in Velda CIty

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide reported Wednesday evening in Velda City.

According to a news release, police responded to a shooting at 7:42 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lexington Avenue. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say a man was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

