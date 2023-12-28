Tower Grove East residents say message about gunfire on New Years Eve is reaching the community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As snow falls across the St. Louis metropolitan area Wednesday, volunteers in the Tower Grove East neighborhood are going door-to-door to talk with neighbors about gun safety over the New Years Eve holiday.

“That’s important to get people to quit firing off their gun on the holidays,” Tower Grove East resident Linda Brown said.

Linda Brown has lived in the Tower Grove East neighborhood for four years. She knows how random gunfire can change a person’s life. A friend of hers was struck by a stray bullet in the Central West End in September.

It’s a problem on the decline in her neighborhood thanks to residents like herself and husband Bryan taking the time to hang flyers.

“We love connecting with neighbors, and love to be part of a community where neighbors are watching out for each other,” Bryan Brown said.

First Alert 4 has documented instances of gun violence on New Years Eve in the past. For neighborhood board member Lane Forman, he said if one less bullet is fired on the 31st, that’s a success.

He told First Alert 4 Shaw, Botanical Heights, Tower Grove, Tower Grove East, Gravois Park, Dutchtown, and Tower Grove Heights residents are out on the streets at the end of 2023 with a goal of posting 10,000 of these hangers on doorknobs before the holiday.

“We want to keep this neighborhood safe as it can me. There will always be problems but we don’t want the problems,” Forman said.

Forman said his neighbors in Tower Grove East started passing out the flyers in 2021. New Years Eve shootings declined by more than ten percent that year.

“One I can hear what the difference is. I live in the neighborhood. the other difference is the reports from police show the statistics are down,” Forman said.

According to the Tower Grove East SLMPD Liaison, for the 2022 holiday, the total calls for shots fired went up city-wide including District 3, where Tower Grove East resides. However, the calls in Tower Grove East actually went down from 33 to just five.

“It’s crazy, it’s great. We love it. We’d like to keep more of that,” Forman said.

These residents said their ability to work with their local alderperson and city police to tackle this issue, motivates them to tackle an even bigger issue for Tower Grove East - speeding.

“I can’t tell you how many times sitting on the corner I’ve watched a 28 year old mom with three kids in the back seat just [Take on speed humps] at 40 mph through its’ like what’s wrong with you,” Forman said.

It’s a problem parent Ryan Brown sees when he goes on bike rides with his children through Tower Grove East but said he sees the difference his neighbors are making.

“I think it’s a chain reaction once someone does something nice, that niceness starts to spread,” Brown said.

For anyone who wants to volunteer to help these Tower Grove East residents reach their goal with posting the flyers, get involved with other neighborhoods, or would like information on how to get fliers for your neighborhood, email tgesafety@gmail.com.

