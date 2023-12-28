Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days: 2 Rounds of Snow
According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Ex-boyfriend of missing St. Louis Co. woman charged with murder
Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of...
Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis
Sean Ramsey, 32, is accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy on Dec. 26, 2023.
Festus man accused of assaulting Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
Northview Village workers still struggling after nursing home’s abrupt closure
Northview Village workers still struggling after nursing home’s abrupt closure
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute