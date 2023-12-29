Surprise Squad
1 killed in late-night St. Clair County crash

One person was killed in a crash in St. Clair County on Dec. 28, 2023.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (First Alert 4) - One person was killed in a late-night crash in St. Clair County crash.

The crash occurred on Illinois Route 111 at Summit Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, a car ran at a red light at the intersection and crashed into another. The passenger in the car that ran the red light was pronounced dead following the crash.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

