Cloudy & Dry Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Cloudy & dry overnight
- Mostly sunny, dry and warmer Saturday
- News Years Eve and New Years Day look dry
What’s Next: Mainly quiet and seasonable weather.
New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy, cold and dry. Near freezing at midnight.
New Years Day: Mostly sunny and dry.
