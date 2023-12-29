Grace Meat + Three owner plans to continue employee growth as minimum wage increases in 2024

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Those working minimum wage jobs in both Missouri and Illinois will get some extra income in the new year.

Missouri will have a 30-cent increase from $12 to $12.30 an hour while Illinois will raise its hourly wage to $14. This puts both states in the top 25 in the country for hourly wages in 2024. However, it lags behind the state’s median salary and wages employers are already having to offer in a competitive climate.

With the kids off school and the in-laws in town, Abbie Enlund knew the best spot for lunch, stopping in at Grace Meat + Three.

“You feel really welcomed. Obviously, the food is amazing,” Enlund said.

That culture where your order is in by the time you sit down brings regular Lucas Farrell into “Grace,” monthly.

“I see the same people every month, I’ve been coming here for three or four years, shows a lot about what Rick and his team do about taking care of his team,” Farrell said.

12.30 x 2 x 26 is $25,584.



The median salary in Missouri according to @ZipRecruiter is $50,264.



That means someone making minimum wage in Missouri in 2024 will make roughly $24,680 less than the state’s median salary. — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) December 28, 2023

Owner Rick Lewis said the familiarity is intentional.

“Our team here helps us live out our dreams and passion of serving the St. Louis community and being a staple here in that regard they are very much family,” Lewis said.

It’s also a business. Once the clock strikes midnight on January 1, minimum wage goes from $12 an hour to $12.30 an hour in Missouri.

“We find ourselves a lot more looking how to be proactive and stay ahead of the curve rather than be reactive to this stuff,” Lewis said.

Lewis, who’s about to reach seven years with this location of Tower Grove Avenue and Manchester, said like many businesses post-pandemic, he offers a higher base wage to stay competitive to recruit and retain good people.

When you add tips, Lewis said his employees are starting several dollars above minimum wage with resources to advance.

“We would hope that the beginning bus boy winds up being a manager here one day or at least learns the tools to go on and excel in a new career or other restaurant,” Lewis said.

“Some of these jobs are meant to be starter jobs,” Customer Lucas Farrell shared. “I think it’s even tough for people making 50,000 a year you know? Rent is higher in Missouri, housing prices went up so it’s tough.”

Missouri is increasing its minimum wage from $12 to $12.30 an hour on January 1st. Illinois will increase its minimum to $14 in the new year.



Some business owners say this lags behind current trend as many employers offering higher starting wages to compete for talent. @KMOV — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) December 28, 2023

Amid inflation, a rise in food and labor costs, plus a labor shortage, Lewis said it’s not complicated: if labor costs and product costs rise, menu prices will go up.

“We feel like if you connect with these people, our guests when they walk through the door and your serve them well and thank them, they will come in time and time again regardless,” Lewis said.

Customers like Farrell who owns his own business agree with Lewis. He told First Alert 4 that’s why he hopes people understand the struggles some local businesses overcome to open their doors daily.

Simply, eat and shop local and give businesses some grace in 2024.

I think giving people grace and choosing to support local every chance you get, I think St. Louis does a really great job of that, we really rally behind our local businesses here.

That’s an easy sell for customers like Abbie Enlund.

“If we are still getting that same level of service, the food stays the same. we want all of those employees to live and work in those communities where they work and if they need to make a better living wage we are here for it.”

An employee in Missouri making $12.30 an hour in 2024 will make roughly $25,584 before taxes. That’s about $24,680 less or almost half of Missouri’s Median salary of $50,264.

