As last holiday season ends at Chesterfield Mall, developer looks ahead to planned redevelopment of property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The holiday season at the Chesterfield Mall is a stark contrast to the shopping crowds of the early 2000s.

Today, there is little chain retail left at the property. Vintage Stock, the Cheesecake Factory, a handful of small businesses, collectors and antique shops now occupy storefronts that surround pickleball courts and mall walkers.

Curt Woodson, who was enjoying a game of pickleball with his family, remembered a different time.

“This is where everyone would come hang out at the mall,” he said. “Shopping, restaurants, it was hopping back then. It’s a lot different now.”

But in 2023 the City of Chesterfield approved a plan to demolish the mall, rebuilding in its place a mixed-use development that includes 2400 residential units.

The Staenberg Group, which owns the property, calls the plan “Downtown Chesterfield.” Michael Staenberg, the president of the company, said the plans would also include office space, retail and restaurants, bike and pedestrian amenities and green space on the 80-acre site.

“People will say they’re saddened by it, the end of an era,” he said. “But I think of it as the beginning of an era, something that will be here a lot longer as the downtown Chesterfield area.”

Staenberg said the all leases in the mall would end by August 2024, with demolition planned for later in the fall.

Vince Sweeney, the owner of Piddle Creek Mercantile in the mall, has been working to liquidate much of the equipment and memorabilia from the old building, such as theater seats and sound equipment from the now-closed AMC cinema.

“I don’t like to see things go to waste,” Sweeney said. “If there’s any good that come of it before they move on with the project I don’t want to see it in a landfill.”

Dennis Bauer, another tenant, let his lease expire at the end of this year. Bauer had run an insurance company out of a storefront in the mall, then turned it into a prayer chapel for a few months to end his term.

On Thursday he was packing the last of his belongings in the building.

“This has been a good experience,” he said. “I’ve never been a mall person. But I’ve made some good acquaintances.”

