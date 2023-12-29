Surprise Squad
Man charged in assault of St. Louis police officer sitting in parked cruiser

Witness intervened to help in November incident in Central West End
(WTVG)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man is accused of assaulting an officer sitting in a parked police cruiser in the Central West End, punching him several times until a bystander intervened to help.

Samuel T. Simmons, 37, was charged Friday with third-degree assault of a special victim, a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest in the alleged assault Nov. 29 of St. Louis Police Officer Zachary Nicolay.

An at-large, no bond warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, Nicolay was parked in his police cruiser in the 4100 block of Lindell when Simmons approached while talking incoherently. Police said Simmons then struck Nicolay numerous times through the window.

Nicolay then tried to detain Simmons, who again struck him in the face, knocking him to his knee, according to the statement.

A witness who saw the assault happening intervened to help the police officer and they were able to detain Simmons, according to police. However, he broke free of the officer’s grasp and is now at large.

Other officers arrived to help and found Nicolay with a swollen face and bleeding, the statement reads.

First Alert 4 has asked the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for body camera footage of the incident, if any exists, and is awaiting a response.

