ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was found dead in North St. Louis City late Thursday.

Police responded to the 1400 block of N. 1st Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, where they found a dead man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The homicide division is handling the active investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

