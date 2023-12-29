The new year will bring exciting changes to our programming lineup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on channel 4.5 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on channel 4.5.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on channel 4.5 on January 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

