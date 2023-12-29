Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

The new year will bring exciting changes to our programming lineup

THE365
THE365(Gray Television/WIBW)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on channel 4.5 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on channel 4.5.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on channel 4.5 on January 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Weekend Forecast 12/29/23
Cloudy & Dry Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
TIMELINE: Gypsy Blanchard released from prison this week. Here’s what led up to this moment
Brittany Webb, 32, was last heard from on Nov. 15, according to her mother.
Mother says she hasn’t heard from missing St. Louis woman since mid-November

Latest News

St. Charles Christmas Traditions Logo
Last chance to experience the holiday traditions of yesteryear during this holiday festival in Historic Saint Charles
The Musial Awards will air on First Alert 4 at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
2023 Musial Awards airing Christmas Eve on First Alert 4
Nearly 100 families helped during day of giving
Nearly 100 families helped during day of giving
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up tickets on sale