No. 9 Missouri seeks 11th win when it takes on No. 7 Ohio State in Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl: No. 9 Missouri (10-2, SEC) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (11-1, Big Ten), Dec. 29, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Ohio State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ohio State leads 10-1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Missouri is in its first New Year’s Six game during the four-team College Football Playoff era, which began with Ohio State winning the national title at the end of the 2014 season in AT&T Stadium, where the Cotton Bowl is played. The Tigers have lost their last four bowl games. Ohio State, which been in a NY6 game every season since its last national title, is playing for the first time since a loss to Michigan in a regular-season finale matching undefeated teams that cost the Buckeyes the chance at a Big Ten title and a playoff spot.

KEY MATCHUP

All-America RB Cody Schrader, QB Brady Cook, playmaking WR Luther Burden III and the Missouri offense against a Buckeyes defense that is third nationally allowing only 259.9 total yards per game. Schrader has run for 1,499 yards and 13 TDs, Cook has thrown for 3,189 yards and 20 TDs with only five interceptions and Burden has 83 catches for 1,197 yards and eight TDs. Ohio State is also the top passing defense, allowing 147 yards per game, and gives up only 11 points a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: Schrader was the NCAA Division II rushing leader two years ago before going into the transfer portal and joining the Tigers as a walk-on. He went into the bowl season as the nation’s leading rusher with 124.9 yards per game. He has rushed for touchdowns in nine consecutive games, and 841 yards in the last five games.

Ohio State: Devin Brown will be the first Buckeyes quarterback to make his first start in a bowl game. The sophomore who threw only 22 passes while appearing in seven games over the past two seasons takes over following Kyle McCord’s departure for Syracuse.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State won its only two previous Cotton Bowls: 28-12 over Texas A&M on New Year’s Day 1987 when the Buckeyes were the first Big Ten team to play in the game, and 24-7 over Southern Cal six years ago Friday. ... Missouri’s defense has forced 35 sacks and leads the SEC with its plus-9 turnover margin (18 takeaways, nine giveaways).

