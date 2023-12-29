Surprise Squad
Proposed Missouri law would impose state's cannabis regulations on hemp, Delta-8 THC products

Measure would cripple hemp industry, severely cut into retailer revenue
A sign posted in a Jefferson City, MO smoke shop advertises a list of Delta-8 THC products on...
A sign posted in a Jefferson City, MO smoke shop advertises a list of Delta-8 THC products on Dec. 28, 2023.(Joe Mclean / Missouri Capitol News Bureau)
By Joe McLean
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A set of proposed bills filed in the Missouri House and Senate would add Delta-8 THC products, hemp products and any other intoxicating cannabinoids, to the state’s definition of “marijuana.”

The change would require such products be sold only in a licensed comprehensive facility, medical facility, or marijuana microbusiness facility, – all but eliminating the ability of local smoke shops, convenience stores and gas stations to sell them.

“It is the intent of this section that intoxicating cannabinoid products should be subject to the legal framework contained in article XIV of the Constitution of Missouri, under which the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacturing, and sale of marijuana is regulated by the department,” the Senate legislation said.

Supporters of the measure argue the products have almost no state-imposed regulation, though most retailers restrict sales by age and proactively employ other safeguards.

“This legislation provides much needed consumer protections, into an industry that has very few,” said state Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green, who is sponsoring the House version. “It’s an industry that I fully support. It’s a growing and thriving business in Missouri, that will benefit by insuring a high quality product.”

Opponents of the measure, warn it will increase the price of such products, cripple hundreds of businesses which sell them, create burdensome costs on law enforcement agencies, and fail to solve any actual problem or harm created by existing availability of the products.

“This is probably $300 million worth of economic impact,” said Eapen Thampy, a lobbying with the Missouri Hemp Trade Association. “Hundreds, if not thousands of employees would be directly affected in terms of the companies having to close or leave the state.”

The impact on Missouri’s hemp and cannabinoid industries would ripple across other states as well, with suppliers and manufacturers losing in-state distributors.

The Missouri Hemp Trade Association does support what it describes as “sensible consumer safety regulations,” including a prohibition of sale to minors, a standardization of product testing, and limits on the THC content or “intoxicating cannabinoids” in products.

