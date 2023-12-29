Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Snow Ends This Morning

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Light Snow and Rain this Morning
  • Some Accumulations on Elevated Surfaces, Wet Roads
  • Turning Dry as we Head into the New Year

This Morning: Light snow will transition to a rain/snow mix later this morning. Road temps are above freezing, so you can mainly expect wet roads. If there are any slick spots, it will be along bridges and overpasses, while accumulations may be found on grass or elevated surfaces.

This Afternoon: Temperatures climb to the lower 40s today. If any snow sticks after the morning showers, it will melt in the afternoon. Gusty winds from the north will be responsible for a colder feel when you head out this afternoon.

New Year Conditions: From Friday night through New Years we should stay cold and dry. Temperatures on New Years Eve will drop to near freezing by midnight, but it will be dry. New Years Day will be partly cloudy, cold and dry. Travel weather into and out of St. Louis looks dry through midweek.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
TIMELINE: Gypsy Blanchard released from prison this week. Here’s what led up to this moment
Citing budget cuts, Page halts much of St. Louis County ARPA spending; councilmember calls...
Citing budget cuts, Page halts much of St. Louis County ARPA spending; councilmember calls move ‘Pure politics’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: More Snow Arrives This Evening
First Alert Weather Day: More Snow Arrives This Evening
First Alert Weather Day 12/28/23
First Alert Weather Days: More Snow This Evening
7-Day Forecast 12/28/23
First Alert Weather Days: More Snow This Evening
First Alert Weather Days: 2 Rounds of Snow
First Alert Weather Days: 2 Rounds of Snow