Snow Ends This Morning

Light Snow and Rain this Morning

Some Accumulations on Elevated Surfaces, Wet Roads

Turning Dry as we Head into the New Year

This Morning: Light snow will transition to a rain/snow mix later this morning. Road temps are above freezing, so you can mainly expect wet roads. If there are any slick spots, it will be along bridges and overpasses, while accumulations may be found on grass or elevated surfaces.

This Afternoon: Temperatures climb to the lower 40s today. If any snow sticks after the morning showers, it will melt in the afternoon. Gusty winds from the north will be responsible for a colder feel when you head out this afternoon.

New Year Conditions: From Friday night through New Years we should stay cold and dry. Temperatures on New Years Eve will drop to near freezing by midnight, but it will be dry. New Years Day will be partly cloudy, cold and dry. Travel weather into and out of St. Louis looks dry through midweek.

