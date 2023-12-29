Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on...
FILE - The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on the judges bench at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Palestinian poet and writer Mosab Abu Toha talks to CNN about how Israeli forces detained, handcuffed and beat him as well as stripped him naked. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Dec 29 morning forecast
Snow Ends This Morning
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
TIMELINE: Gypsy Blanchard released from prison this week. Here’s what led up to this moment
Brittany Webb, 32, was last heard from on Nov. 15, according to her mother.
Mother says she hasn’t heard from missing St. Louis woman since mid-November

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
A man was saved because another member of Soul Fighters gym in Tempe, Joseph Miller, is a...
Jiu-jitsu students save man’s life when he collapses during training
St. Louis police looking for man accused of assaulting woman while holding her and boy inside home
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21