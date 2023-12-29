SSM Health releases statement regarding recent strike at Saint Louis University Hospital

ST. LOUIS (FIRST ALERT 4) – SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital registered nurses ended their 48-hour strike Friday morning.

SLU Hospital nurses voted to strike on Dec. 8 and gave notice to the hospital Dec. 15 they would strike for two days from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. Among their demands was that management do more to train and retain nurses.

“SLU has some of the sickest patients in the city, and we have highly-trained nurses and you just can’t replace that skillset,” RN Kellie Allen told First Alert 4. “We’re tired of them outsourcing our jobs and discrediting our experience and training.”

Dozens of nurses stood outside of the hospital representing about 400 unionized nurses. Several nurses were on standby to head back inside the hospital.

“We have a list of nurses ready to cross the picket line and head back into the hospital should a patient need more specialized care,” Allen said. “This is all about our patients and the care they deserve.”

About an hour after the two-day strike ended, SSM Health released the following statement:

“The National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC) unconditionally ended its limited two-day strike against SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital (SLU-H) and its patients this morning at 7:00 am.

The exceptional care and services to SLU-H patients and the community we serve continued without interruption during the two-day NNOC job action.

SLU-H is proud that a majority of scheduled nurses rejected the NNOC’s call for nurses to walk out on patients and their SSM Health SLU-H team, and instead crossed the NNOC picket line to serve their patients. These nurses joined a team of experienced nurse replacements and continued to provide care at the bedside.

As additional evidence of the growing fatigue from the divisive union tactics, the union was unable to staff its picket line during most hours of the strike and closed picket lines much earlier than advertised – even after soliciting aid from other area unions when nurses failed to join NNOC on the picket line.

The fact that nurses widely rejected NNOC’s call for support was not a surprise. Nurses have voted with their feet about their lack of support for union tactics and are speaking loudly against being treated as pawns for a national NNOC agenda. It is unfortunate that our local nurse heroes are being delayed in getting a contract completed while the NNOC uses them for their own political advantages.

With most nurses ignoring the call for a picket line, a handful of union representatives appeared at the homes of some SSM Health leaders and board members. During at least one home visit, union representatives were peering through windows and rifling through personal mail. They even went so far as approaching young children at home to get their message across. The union representatives, instead of focusing their efforts for the NNOC on negotiating in good faith, have turned to personal attacks at people’s homes. We are incredibly disappointed that the NNOC engages in such inappropriate behaviors.

Unfortunately, the union’s antics continue to delay negotiations and a contract for SLU-H’s nurses. The NNOC broke off talks in December to strike and has not offered further bargaining dates after negotiations that involved a federal mediator recessed on December 18.

SLU-H is incredibly fortunate to have such a talented, compassionate, and dedicated team of expert nurses and other professionals to provide exceptional care every day. When the NNOC is ready to negotiate, we look forward to returning to the bargaining table – and we remain committed to reaching a fair and balanced agreement for our valued SLU-H nurses who have fallen behind the market in compensation and benefits. We remain frustrated that SLU-H nurses must continue to wait for NNOC to engage in bargaining and get serious about reaching a contract, but we can’t do this alone. Negotiations can only progress when both sides are motivated and engaged at the bargaining table.

In alignment with our organizational Mission and Values, when the strike ended this morning, SLU-H welcomed the remaining members of our nursing team back to the bedside and thanked the nurses who crossed the picket line and replacements who provided exceptional care to our patients in their absence. "

