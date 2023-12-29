St. Charles Co. buys National Equestrian Center, opening doors of opportunity

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - It’s a done deal - one of the last few spots for horse shows in the St. Louis metro is now part of the St. Charles County Parks System, bringing residents more to do and more spectators to shows.

“We think there’s gonna be something here for everyone here soon in the near future,” St. Charles County Parks Director Ryan Graham said.

The nearly $6-million deal to purchase the National Equestrian Center (NEC) in Lake Saint Louis was made final Thursday, just over a month after the county voted to purchase the 54-acre property. County Council voted to approve the deal unanimously - zero ‘neighs.’

“We could not be more excited about the sale to the county,” Dana Jensen, Facility Director at the NEC, said.

Graham told First Alert 4 that naming the NEC as a county park means expanding operations beyond the stable.

“Bringing it into the parks department, we’re looking at expanding those recreational opportunities with the possibility of adding things like outdoor concerts and racing events,” Graham said.

County officials say weddings, antique shows, flea markets, dog shows, banquets and more are also an option.

While the county will handle day-to-day operations, the NEC will still be holding about 50 horse shows annually in their multiple spacious arenas.

“We have four arenas indoors and another expansive arena outside,” Jensen said. “Joining with the county is going to open all kinds of doors.”

“It’s a tourism destination that attracts people from around the country, and we look forward to carrying on the tradition of hosting high-quality equestrian events and expanding the operations and offerings of the center,” Graham says.

“What it means for us is that we have the promise of continued success on the path that we have with only the potential for growth,” Jensen told First Alert 4. “We are neatly tucked into a very lovely suburban area, and we get missed sometimes on the radar, so we’re excited that we’ll be front and center in a new way.”

St. Charles County provided additional details about the property and why the owners sought to sell:

“Operated since the 1990s by Carmelo Natoli (of Natoli Engineering fame), the center has been managed by surviving family members since his death in 2012. With developers seeking to convert the site to new homes, the Natoli family approached the County about sale of the property to preserve equestrian use and greenspace around the facility. Graham acknowledged that this acquisition wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity and willingness of the Natoli family to sell the property at below the appraised value, which amounts to a donation of the difference to St. Charles County.”

Graham said all NEC employees will be keeping their jobs as ownership changes hands.

The next show at the center is to kick off Jan. 4, 2024.

