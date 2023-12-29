Surprise Squad
St. Louis police looking for man accused of assaulting woman while holding her and boy inside home

(WLOX)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of holding two people against their will and assaulting one of them.

Martez Hopgood, 21, is accused of holding a woman and boy against their will at a home on Terry Avenue from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday. The woman told police that while they were being held at the home, the suspect physically assaulted her.

When the victims were able to escape and call police, officers went to the home but found that Hopgood had left.

Police said the woman had minor irritation marks due to the physical assault. The 10-year-old was not injured.

A photo of Hopgood has not been released by police. Police classified the incident as a domestic assault, kidnapping and violation of order of protection.

“Mr. Hopgood is described as a Black Male, brown complexion, 6′2″ tall, and 160 pounds,” St. Louis police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

