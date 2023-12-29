St. Louis service dog in-training suffers devastating diagnosis, community rallies to pay for surgery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -A local service dog in-training has suffered a major setback after being diagnosed with juvenile cataracts, resulting in the loss of vision in one of his eyes.

Surf, an 18-month-old black lab is training to become a service dog with local non-profit CHAMP Assistance Dogs. Several weeks ago, his trainers, Jerry and Mary Beth DiSalvo, noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“My wife said, ‘something is wrong with his left eye because it was cloudy,’” said Jerry DiSalvo. So we took him into CHAMP and they thought the same thing, so we scheduled an appointment with a specialist.”

A few days later, the DiSalvos learned Surf had lost vision in his left eye due to cataracts and vision in his right eye is beginning to deteriorate.

“It had progressed in his left eye pretty severely and in his right eye he also has cataracts but it hasn’t progressed as bad,” said DiSalvo.

Surgery to restore Surf’s vision will cost several thousand dollars, but the DiSalvo’s say his potential as a future service dog is invaluable.

“He is on his way to becoming a great service dog for someone out there that needs him,” said DiSalvo. “He has to have this fixed to be able to do that.”

DiSalvo, a Florissant native, reached out to his friend, Mark Goldstein, who is a part-owner of Henke’s Tavern in Old Town Florissant. The neighborhood bar is known for it’s charitable drives, raising more than $85,000 for various causes.

“Jerry came to me and said I have a need but it’s not a person, but I look at it as it is a person,” said Mark Goldstein. “We’re helping the dog to help the person who will receive the dog.”

Earlier this week, Henke’s placed a jar on the bar, collecting spare change and tips that will go toward Surf’s surgery. Other neighborhood businesses, like Goldkamp Heating and Cooling have also chipped in, DiSalvo said.

“It’ll mean everything,” said DiSalvo. “Right now in the kitchen, he’ll turn to his left side and hit a chair or leg and as a service dog he has to be able to see everything for his new owner so it’s imperative he gets it fixed.”

Henke’s plans to keep the jar at the bar for the next week. If you’d like to donate online, visit CHAMP’s website. As of Friday, more than $3,800 has been raised. DiSalvo hopes to schedule the surgery for some time in January.

