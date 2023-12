ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Friday morning, police say.

The shooting happened just before 5:15 a.m., near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kingshighway. A woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

