Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia woman’s everyday stop for morning coffee turned into something big when she won $500,000 on a scratcher.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Darlene Taiste stopped at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach earlier this month while on her way to work. It’s her usual morning stop for coffee.

While she was there, she decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.

“I was so nervous!” Taiste said. “I’ve never won anything that big!”

The chances of winning the $500,000 top prize in the Cash is King game are 1 in 612,000. Taiste is the second winner to claim the top prize, which means one more remains unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Weekend Forecast 12/29/23
Snow And Drizzle Wind Down
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
TIMELINE: Gypsy Blanchard released from prison this week. Here’s what led up to this moment
Brittany Webb, 32, was last heard from on Nov. 15, according to her mother.
Mother says she hasn’t heard from missing St. Louis woman since mid-November

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
FILE - Kathy Griffin poses at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills,...
Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary
FILE - Michael Cohen leaves for a break during the civil business fraud trial of former...
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to his attorney
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war