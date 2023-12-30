Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky is working to find a forever home for a dog the team says is just feeling down.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, it took in the stray dog earlier this month that appears to be the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he is around 6 years old.

The dog is dealing with hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds, the animal care team said.

“He’s just a sad guy,” the team shared. “He needs somebody.”

When filming a Facebook Live earlier this week, the dog could be seen sitting in a corner outside of the shelter. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared. He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them, but he doesn’t show much interest.

They said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

The team doesn’t suspect he was abused or mistreated. They believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, the team said the dog will be going into a program at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Weekend Forecast 12/29/23
Cloudy & Dry Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
TIMELINE: Gypsy Blanchard released from prison this week. Here’s what led up to this moment
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex

Latest News

Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Dutchtown
Marquisha Williams’ family thanks community for support and help in searching for her
Marquisha Williams’ family thanks community for support and help in searching for her
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Baby born with gunshot wound who later died is ruled a homicide by St. Louis Medical Examiners