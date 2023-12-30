Baby born with gunshot wound who later died is ruled a homicide by St. Louis Medical Examiners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The death a month later of a baby born while suffering a gunshot wound sustained during a quadruple shooting in May in St. Louis has been ruled a homicide by medical examiners.

St. Louis Police found four people shot in the early hours of May 7 around the area of 2100 Branch Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims, ages 18 and 17, were both pregnant and both transported to a local hospital, past reporting by First Alert 4 shows.

While one of the victims was in the early stage of pregnancy, the other was at 30 weeks. An emergency C-section was performed, and the baby was born with a gunshot wound the day of the shooting.

Identified in incident reports as 1-month-old Dontrez Green, the baby died on June 11, about a month after the shooting occurred.

St. Louis Police incident reports issued Friday afternoon state the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Dec. 22 the death of Dontrez is a homicide.

“On June 22, the Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the Homicide Division and ruled victim five’s death as a homicide,” the incident report states. “Victim five was born on May 7 with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on June 11. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The surviving victims have not been identified. The deceased were earlier identified as Aaliyah Gillom, 18, from Castle Point, and Asia Baker, 18, from Spanish Lake.

While a suspect is facing federal firearm and other crimes in the incident, murder charges have not been filed in St. Louis Circuit Court. First Alert 4 has asked prosecutors for an update on the case and is awaiting a response.

In the federal case, Eddie Marcus Love is facing counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Of those, the most serious is discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death. On that count, federal prosecutors are currently reviewing whether Love is eligible for the death penalty.

Court docket entries in the federal case show prosecutors planned to send the review to Washington in mid-December. Following that announcement, attorneys for Love requested a continuance until March 7, which was granted.

