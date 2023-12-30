Colder Tomorrow With Scattered Snow Flurries

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Overnight Cold Front Brings Breezy & Colder Conditions

Scattered Snow Flurries on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies

Dry Weather Expected Monday - Friday

Final Weekend of 2023! A cold front will move through the area overnight. Expect scattered flurries under mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. I don’t expect any accumulations or impacts on roads. It will be a cold and windy afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like the 20s when you factor in the wind chill. Temperatures will be near freezing at midnight!

What’s next: New Year’s Day is mostly sunny and dry. Monday through Friday look dry. Our next chance of measurable precipitation comes next Saturday with a slight chance for rain.

