Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -A daring escape was caught on doorbell video camera of a mother and her child running for their lives in the middle of the night.

Police say the 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were held hostage by her ex-boyfriend on Terry Street in North St. Louis Wednesday evening into the morning.

“He was serious. He was trying to get them,” says Marquitta Lewis, the neighbor who let them into her home.

The pair escaped and knocked on Lewis’ door around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old suspect, held the two against their will and hit the woman in front of the little boy before they managed to were able to run away.

“I’m happy I woke up to save her and her child because ain’t no telling what he would have done,” says Lewis. “She looked back and saw him and that’s when we ran in. A second later we got in the house, he pushed the door. I’m happy I did lock it.”

Officers are still looking for the former boyfriend. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping, and violating an order of protection.

“Please stay away. Go as far as you can. Do not deal with him again because he’s not playing. I really do believe he’ll do something to her.” says neighbor, Atoria Jones-Johnson.

“That was nothing but God,” says Lewis.

First Alert 4 confirmed the mom and her son are safe. The community and organizations like Safe Connections are looking to put a stop to domestic violence and help survivors find a way out.

“Pay attention to the red flags, gaslighting, if that person is trying to control or isolate you. Pay attention to the different signs, different things that are happening with that individual,” says Safe Connections Executive Director, Cynthia Danley.

“It’s scary. It’s sad and something needs to be done about it quick,” Johnson-Jones says.

If you or someone you know are in a domestic violence situation call 314-531-2003 or visit safeconnections.org.

