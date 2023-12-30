Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Mostly sunny, dry and warmer Saturday

A Cold Front Could Bring Isolated Flurries Tonight

News Years Eve and New Years Day look dry

What’s Next: Mainly quiet and seasonable weather.

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy, cold and dry. Near freezing at midnight.

New Years Day: Mostly sunny and dry.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.