Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow

Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Mostly sunny, dry and warmer Saturday
  • A Cold Front Could Bring Isolated Flurries Tonight
  • News Years Eve and New Years Day look dry

What’s Next: Mainly quiet and seasonable weather.

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy, cold and dry. Near freezing at midnight.

New Years Day: Mostly sunny and dry.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Baby born with gunshot wound who later died is ruled a homicide by St. Louis Medical Examiners
According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
The scene of a shooting near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kingshighway.
Woman shot and killed in North City early Friday morning
One person was killed in a crash in St. Clair County on Dec. 28, 2023.
1 killed in late-night St. Clair County crash

Latest News

Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow
Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow
Cloudy & Dry Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Weekend Forecast 12/29/23
First Alert Forecast: Snow And Drizzle Wind Down
Snow Ends This Morning