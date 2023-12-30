Jan. 1 deadline looming for Illinoisans to register assault weapons and attachments

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinoisans have only a few more days until the Jan. 1, deadline to register their assault weapons and assault weapon attachments.

The latest Illinois State Police (ISP) data shows only 51,978 assault weapons and attachments have been registered. There are more than 2.4 million Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card holders in the state, though not all of them own weapons or attachments requiring registration.

Assault weapons and assault weapon attachments are already illegal to buy and possess in Illinois since Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation banning them on Jan. 10, 2023. There are exceptions to the law. One of them is people who owned now-banned weapons and attachments prior to the new law taking effect. They can keep their weapons but they must register them with ISP through their FOID card. They can register them on ISP’s website.

“It’s a big fat mess is what it is,” said Richard Pearson, the executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA).

He believes the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually strike down the law as unconstitutional.

Despite the fast approaching deadline, however, he said there are people who still don’t know they need to register their weapons.

“We have people calling in everyday, in fact, the phones are ringing now, people who have never heard of this law,” Pearson said. “And so, while ignorance of the law is no excuse, people still don’t know what the law is and they’ve never heard of it.”

He said gun owners do have a couple of options to comply with the law.

“One, of course, is to comply and register their firearms. The other one that we find is really happening is people are moving their firearms out of the State of Illinois,” Pearson said.

People who keep their now-banned weapons in Illinois and don’t register them could face criminal charges. The first offense is a misdemeanor, subsequent violations are felonies.

Pearson said gun owners may choose to keep them in Illinois and not register them. While the ISRA doesn’t advise people to break the law, he said it’s each owner’s choice whether to comply.

When asked about low registration numbers on Dec. 14, Pritzker said he believes people will comply with the law. He added he wouldn’t have signed the bill into law if it weren’t constitutional.

“I still believe as everybody that voted on the law and voted for it that this is not only a legal undertaking, an appropriate undertaking to keep and safeguard the people of Illinois, but a constitutional one too,” Pritzker said.

Pearson said the U.S. Supreme Court will be the ultimate arbiter on the law. The ISRA is working on a appeal to the high court in hopes the justices strike down the entire law.

Pearson also expressed concerned about ISP’s rule-making process for the registry. It’s currently governed by emergency rules set to expire Feb. 11, 2024. The agency has released its proposed permanent rules. Those still must be approved by lawmakers tasked with overseeing agency rulemaking, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. That committee isn’t set to meet again until Jan. 16.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.