Marquisha Williams’ family thanks community for support and help in searching for her

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Marquisha Williams’ family came together with friends and other community members at a private event to thank them for the outpouring of support they’ve gotten since the mother of four went missing.

Sheneather Rich wants her niece to be remembered as a loving mother, who cared deeply.

“The kids give you love,” Rich said. “When they hug you, you can feel the love in them come from what they’ve been around all their lives.”

The body of Marquisha Williams was found on Thursday, one day after her ex-boyfriend was charged with murder.

Williams’ body was found by the Illinois State Police, according to St. Louis County police. An exact location for where the body was located has not been provided.

Rich said hearing Williams’ body was found gave the family some sense of closure.

“We know we can put some heart in that she can be properly laid to rest and she’s not out in the wilderness alone,” Rich said.

Williams’ family and friends are thanking community members who stepped in during this difficult time.

Search parties stretched across the Metro and Metro East for days.

“People with their cars, with gas, everything everybody did,” Rich said. “Prayers, donations, whatever it was. We just want to tell everybody we greatly, greatly thank them for everything that they’ve done.”

Wednesday, Trenton Ivy, 31, was charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Ivy was arrested and jailed in Racine County, Wisconsin on Dec. 22 for unrelated charges.

“We don’t want no other woman to go through this ever again,” Rich said.

Police said Williams was reported missing by family on December 20. After speaking with her family, authorities learned she was last with Ivy, her ex-boyfriend, in her 2020 Jeep Compass. When he was arrested in Wisconsin, police say he was the sole occupant of the same Jeep Compass, which belonged to Williams. Authorities found blood and other ‘biological material’ in the car along with some of Williams’ personal items.

Cynthia Danley is the executive director at Safe Connections which is an organization working to end domestic violence in the Metro.

Danley said calls and texts to their help line increase during this time of year and she wants people in the community to know there are resources available.

“Pay attention to the red flags, gaslighting, if that person is trying to control or isolate you,” Danley said. “Pay attention to the different signs, different things that are happening with that individual.”

Rich said she is praying for other women who could be in similar situations and wants them to know they are not alone.

“If you’re out there and you’re a woman and you’re going through this, please tell somebody and get some help,” Rich said. “Don’t go through this alone. Don’t suffer in silence. Please if you can, get away.”

Safe Connections has a 24/7 hotline you can call or text at 314-531-2003.

You also can call the National Domestic helpline at 1-800-799-7233.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Williams’ four children.

