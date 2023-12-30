Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Neighbors blame squatters for problems at south city house

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A fire at a house on Newport Ave. was something David Tallent had been dreading for several weeks.

Tallent, the president of the Bevo Neighborhood Association, had reported several problems at the homes to the Citizen’s Service Bureau over the past few months.

Neighbors had reported hoarding, suspicious activity and more than a dozen people staying in the house off and on.

Then on Tuesday night, the house burned. The St. Louis Fire Department is still investigating the cause, but firefighters found propane torches inside the building.

“This is an ongoing problem,” Tallent said. “We’ve had lots of houses in this neighborhood burn.”

Tallent and others in the area have been frustrated by the problems that arise in the winter months as people seek out shelter inside abandoned buildings. In this case, a tenant had stayed inside the home after losing their occupancy permit, according to city records. The tenant had also lost electrical service. At one point Tallent spotted an opened up electrical meter on the side of the house.

“We’re destroying our neighborhood by keeping it going,” he said.

Cpt. Garon Mosby, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, described the house as a hoarding situation. He said that in places the amount of clutter in the home reached waist level for responding crews.

“It’s challenging for us to advance a hose line very far, very fast, if you’re going through a lot of clutter,” he said.

Mosby also confirmed that the department was starting to see a seasonal uptick in fires inside empty homes. He stressed the importance of neighbors continuing to report suspicious activity at vacant properties.

Other neighbors were worried about similar situations happening at other houses in the area. Marissa Lewis, who lives down the street from the Newport Ave. home, showed FirstAlert4 a boarded up house that also had a lot of junk in the backyard, including a couch and fire pit. She said squatters had been in and out of that home, too, and was concerned another fire could break out inside.

“We need to come together as a community to keep our neighborhoods safe,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Weekend Forecast 12/29/23
Cloudy & Dry Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
TIMELINE: Gypsy Blanchard released from prison this week. Here’s what led up to this moment
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex

Latest News

Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Dutchtown
Marquisha Williams’ family thanks community for support and help in searching for her
Marquisha Williams’ family thanks community for support and help in searching for her
Baby born with gunshot wound who later died is ruled a homicide by St. Louis Medical Examiners
St. Charles Co. buys National Equestrian Center, opening doors of opportunity
St. Charles Co. buys National Equestrian Center, opening doors of opportunity