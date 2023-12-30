Neighbors blame squatters for problems at south city house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A fire at a house on Newport Ave. was something David Tallent had been dreading for several weeks.

Tallent, the president of the Bevo Neighborhood Association, had reported several problems at the homes to the Citizen’s Service Bureau over the past few months.

Neighbors had reported hoarding, suspicious activity and more than a dozen people staying in the house off and on.

Then on Tuesday night, the house burned. The St. Louis Fire Department is still investigating the cause, but firefighters found propane torches inside the building.

“This is an ongoing problem,” Tallent said. “We’ve had lots of houses in this neighborhood burn.”

Tallent and others in the area have been frustrated by the problems that arise in the winter months as people seek out shelter inside abandoned buildings. In this case, a tenant had stayed inside the home after losing their occupancy permit, according to city records. The tenant had also lost electrical service. At one point Tallent spotted an opened up electrical meter on the side of the house.

“We’re destroying our neighborhood by keeping it going,” he said.

Cpt. Garon Mosby, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, described the house as a hoarding situation. He said that in places the amount of clutter in the home reached waist level for responding crews.

“It’s challenging for us to advance a hose line very far, very fast, if you’re going through a lot of clutter,” he said.

Mosby also confirmed that the department was starting to see a seasonal uptick in fires inside empty homes. He stressed the importance of neighbors continuing to report suspicious activity at vacant properties.

Other neighbors were worried about similar situations happening at other houses in the area. Marissa Lewis, who lives down the street from the Newport Ave. home, showed FirstAlert4 a boarded up house that also had a lot of junk in the backyard, including a couch and fire pit. She said squatters had been in and out of that home, too, and was concerned another fire could break out inside.

“We need to come together as a community to keep our neighborhoods safe,” she said.

