St. Louis woman charged in fentanyl poisoning death of her 1-year-old child

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis woman was charged Saturday in the September 2022 death of her 1-year-old child from fentanyl poisoning.

St. Louis circuit attorneys have charged 31-year-old Bria J. Wilson with first-degree child endangerment resulting the death of a child, a class A felony. She is also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, on Sept. 19, 2022, paramedics responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. The child, who was not identified in court documents, was transported to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

At the hospital, police said officers spoke to Wilson, who told them the child was in her care at the time. While at the hospital, Wilson collapsed and officers found fentanyl in her bag, according to the statement.

An autopsy of the child was conducted. Medical examiners ruled the cause of death was fentanyl poisoning.

Prosecutors said in court filings the death was caused by Wilson failing to supervise the child in the presence of the drug. They plan to present the case to a grand jury.

A no-bond warrant has been issued for Wilson’s arrest. Court and jail records do not show she is in custody.

