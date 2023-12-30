Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during a robbery Thursday in Dutchtown.

According to police incident reports, the robbery and assault happened around 10 a.m. in the 3600 block of Marceline Terrace. The victim told police the suspect brandished a handgun and pepper spray and announced a robbery.

After taking her purse, necklace and handgun, the suspect demanded the victim perform a sexual act, the report states. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s wearing red sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police said the sex crimes unit is investigating the incident.

