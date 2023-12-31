Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

2 teens arrested, charged in police pursuit of stolen vehicle Saturday in St. Louis

Jadan Woods (left) and Ryhim Bailey
Jadan Woods (left) and Ryhim Bailey(St. Louis Police photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two St. Louis County teens face felony charges after police say they led authorities on a pursuit through several neighborhoods Saturday while driving a stolen vehicle.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Sunday charged 18-year-old Jadan Woods with counts of resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury or death, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest for a felony. He is currently held in the St. Louis Justice Center without the possibility of bond.

Ryhim Bailey, 18, is charged with first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle with the intent to steal. He is held in the St. Louis Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, on Saturday, officers had located a 2016 Nissan SUV reported as stolen and were observing the vehicle at an undisclosed location as part of their investigation.

While conducting surveillance, police said they saw Bailey flee from an orange Dodge Charger with a broken back window and enter the Nissan. The owner of the Dodge Charger told police no one had permission to be inside that vehicle either, according to the statement.

Officers approached the Nissan, which fled the scene, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic and violating multiple red lights, police said. The pursuit was eventually disengaged.

Hours later, officers found the Nissan again and traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the statement. Police said the vehicle fled through several neighborhoods while speeding, crossing into opposing traffic lanes, and violating traffic controls.

Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. When it came to a stop, Woods was sitting in the driver’s seat and had to be forced out with the use of a taser, police said. Bailey was in the back of the vehicle, wearing the same clothes as earlier, police said.

Loaded firearms and multiple suspected narcotics, which will be sent to the crime lab for testing, were located inside the vehicle, according to the statement.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Visitors to the Armory have cars broken into Friday night

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
Teen shot, killed in domestic disturbance in Troy, Mo.
Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis
Homicide investigation generic
St. Louis Police investigating homicide in Mark Twain Industrial area
Samuel Simmons
Man charged in assault of St. Louis police officer sitting in parked cruiser