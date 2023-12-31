2 teens arrested, charged in police pursuit of stolen vehicle Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two St. Louis County teens face felony charges after police say they led authorities on a pursuit through several neighborhoods Saturday while driving a stolen vehicle.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Sunday charged 18-year-old Jadan Woods with counts of resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury or death, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest for a felony. He is currently held in the St. Louis Justice Center without the possibility of bond.

Ryhim Bailey, 18, is charged with first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle with the intent to steal. He is held in the St. Louis Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, on Saturday, officers had located a 2016 Nissan SUV reported as stolen and were observing the vehicle at an undisclosed location as part of their investigation.

While conducting surveillance, police said they saw Bailey flee from an orange Dodge Charger with a broken back window and enter the Nissan. The owner of the Dodge Charger told police no one had permission to be inside that vehicle either, according to the statement.

Officers approached the Nissan, which fled the scene, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic and violating multiple red lights, police said. The pursuit was eventually disengaged.

Hours later, officers found the Nissan again and traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the statement. Police said the vehicle fled through several neighborhoods while speeding, crossing into opposing traffic lanes, and violating traffic controls.

Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. When it came to a stop, Woods was sitting in the driver’s seat and had to be forced out with the use of a taser, police said. Bailey was in the back of the vehicle, wearing the same clothes as earlier, police said.

Loaded firearms and multiple suspected narcotics, which will be sent to the crime lab for testing, were located inside the vehicle, according to the statement.

